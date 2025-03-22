JMU faces Marquette, seeks 30th win of season

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10, 12-7 Big East) at James Madison Dukes (29-5, 19-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10, 12-7 Big East) at James Madison Dukes (29-5, 19-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to earn its 30th win of the season when the Dukes play the Marquette.

JMU averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Marquette ranks second in the Big East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 4.8.

JMU’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Lee Volker is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

