Jimmer Fredette relishes BYU’s return to relevance after watching Cougars in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — Among the throng of blue-clad BYU fans who packed Ball Arena to witness the Cougars’ narrow escape…

DENVER (AP) — Among the throng of blue-clad BYU fans who packed Ball Arena to witness the Cougars’ narrow escape against Wisconsin was Jimmer Fredette.

BYU’s last basketball blue-chipper, Fredette sweated it out with the rest of the Cougars fans as they watched Wisconsin scratch and claw and come within another John Tonje basket of sending what had once been a 14-point laugher into overtime Saturday night.

Tonje burned BYU for 37 points — the most by any player in this edition of March Madness so far — but his final shot came up short and when Keba Keita corralled the rebound and took off with a mile-high smile, the Cougars were 91-89 winners.

“Yeah, I was nervous,” Fredette told The Associated Press in the jubilant BYU section of first-level seats. “Look, you watched the game and you’re kind of like, ‘How did we get to a two-point game here, you know?’

“But look, I think that describes this team. They fight, they’re resilient and play with heart and energy. And you’re going to win a lot of games doing that.”

The Cougars are on their way to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011, when Fredette was jacking up jumpers at the beginning of a basketball journey that would include six seasons in the NBA and an appearance in the Paris Olympics for the United States’ 3×3 team.

Fredette was in uniform in this very arena the last time the Cougars earned a Sweet 16 berth, with an 89-67 win over Gonzaga 14 years ago.

Now, Fredette has another reason to love Ball Arena — which was called Pepsi Center back when he was in college.

Fredette couldn’t be happier for — or prouder of — his alma mater.

“It’s been an incredible, incredible team to follow, to watch,” Fredette said. “I think I’ve caught the last four games that they’ve played this year. And man, I love how this team plays, the energy, the passion.”

He loves how coach Kevin Young has brought elements of the NBA with him to Provo, Utah, including NBA-caliber talent.

“I don’t know all the X’s and O’s associated with basketball but I like what Kevin has done. And obviously, I’m closely connected to the program. I’ve heard nothing but good things about having the players and how they bought into what he brought in,” Fredette said.

The last player drafted out of BYU was Fredette, back in 2011. Now, Egor Demon, the 6-foot-9 swingman from Moscow, could be one-and-done, and next year the Cougars will get AJ Dybansta, the nation’s top recruit who made a splash this season when he signed an NIL deal with BYU that’s reportedly worth between $5 million and $7 million.

Fredette smiled as he talked about his school suddenly being the talk of the NCAA Tournament and a desired destination for top talent.

“Yeah, a lot of excitement,” Fredette said.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.