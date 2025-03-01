Jimerson scores 33, Saint Louis tops Loyola Chicago 98-67, creates four-way tie for third in A-10

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson’s 33 points led Saint Louis over Loyola Chicago 98-67 on Saturday, creating a four-way…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson’s 33 points led Saint Louis over Loyola Chicago 98-67 on Saturday, creating a four-way tie for third place in the Atlantic-10 Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.

Loyola-Chicago (19-10, 10-6) were alone in third place going into the game and the loss created a four-way tie with Dayton, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis, all four games back of conference leader VCU with two games left in the regular season.

Jimerson finished 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line for the Billikens (17-12, 10-6). Robbie Avila added 28 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 13 for 15 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Swope shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Miles Rubin finished with 16 points for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson added 14 points for Loyola Chicago. Des Watson finished with 11 points. The Ramblers broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Saint Louis took the lead with 18:18 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 53-33 at halftime, with Jimerson racking up 19 points. Saint Louis outscored Loyola Chicago by 11 points in the second half, and Avila scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Saint Louis’ next game is Tuesday against Dayton on the road, and Loyola Chicago hosts Davidson on Wednesday.

