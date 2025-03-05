Jessup leads Cal Poly against CSU Fullerton after 21-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-24, 1-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (12-18, 6-12 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-24, 1-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (12-18, 6-12 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces CSU Fullerton after Isaac Jessup scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 98-72 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Mustangs are 8-5 in home games. Cal Poly averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Titans are 1-17 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 9.0 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jessup is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Titans. Antwan Robinson is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.