Jayden Dawson scores career-high 35 to lead Loyola Chicago over San Francisco 77-76 in NIT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored a career-high 35 points to lead Loyola Chicago to a 77-76 victory over San Francisco in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

The unseeded Ramblers (24-11) knocked out the top-seeded Dons (25-10) and will play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed Stanford and unseeded Kent State in the San Francisco Region quarterfinals.

Dawson shot 14 for 27 from the floor (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for Loyola Chicago. Des Watson totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Malik Thomas finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead San Francisco. Carlton Linguard added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Dawson scored 14 to help the Ramblers take a 36-32 lead into halftime. Dawson’s go-ahead layup with 56 seconds left were the final points of the game. Thomas hit a 3-pointer to put the Dons up by a point with 1:17 remaining.

