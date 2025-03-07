Javonte Johnson scores 19 to lead California Baptist over Tarleton State 68-48

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Javonte Johnson had 19 points to lead California Baptist to a 68-48 victory over Tarleton State…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Javonte Johnson had 19 points to lead California Baptist to a 68-48 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (15-14, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). Tylen Riley added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dominique Daniels Jr. had 11 points.

The Texans (12-18, 7-8) were led in scoring by Dantwan Grimes with 11 points. Keitenn Bristow totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bubu Benjamin also scored 10.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday. Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington and Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

