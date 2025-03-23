Jasper Floyd hits game-winner, scores 18 to lead North Texas over Arkansas State 65-63 in NIT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd hit a jumper with two seconds left and finished with 18 points to rally…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd hit a jumper with two seconds left and finished with 18 points to rally North Texas to a 65-63 victory over Arkansas State in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Floyd scored the winner eight seconds after Taryn Todd had a layup to pull Arkansas State even.

The second-seeded Mean Green (26-8) advance to play No. 4 seed Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Region. They’ll bring an eight-game win streak into the matchup. The winner advances to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Floyd added five rebounds for North Texas. Latrell Jossell also scored 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Grant Newell pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

Izaiyah Nelson led the third-seeded Red Wolves (25-11) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Kobe Julien added 15 points and Todd finished with 12 points and five assists.

North Texas went into halftime leading Arkansas State 34-33 behind 13 points from Jossell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

