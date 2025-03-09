James Madison Dukes play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-7, 13-6 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (27-4, 18-0 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-7, 13-6 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (27-4, 18-0 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt play is 18-0, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. JMU ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 2.9.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt action is 13-6. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

JMU makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Coastal Carolina averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game JMU gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dukes. Kozlova is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kristin Williams is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 11.2 points. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.