James Madison Dukes and Troy Trojans square off in Sun Belt Tournament

Troy Trojans (21-10, 14-5 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (20-11, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Troy meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt games is 13-5, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt action is 14-5. Troy is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

James Madison averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 73.1 points per game, 2.9 more than the 70.2 James Madison allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

