Jalen Rucker, Jorn Everson lead Army past Elon 83-78 in first round of CBI Tournament

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 27 points and Jorn Everson scored 22 to lead Army to an 83-78 victory over Elon in the first round of the CBI Tournament at the Ocean Center on Sunday.

Army (17-15) advances to play Florida Gulf Coast in a Monday quarterfinal.

Rucker added six assists for the Black Knights. Everson made 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Ryan Curry hit 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and scored 14.

Sam Sherry finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Phoenix (17-16). Isaac Harrell added 20 points and seven rebounds. Andrew King scored 18.

Army trailed by nine at the half before outscoring Elon 53-39 after the break.

