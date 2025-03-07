Jacksonville State visits Harden and Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-18, 4-13 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-17, 6-11 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-18, 4-13 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-17, 6-11 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State after Prencis Harden scored 24 points in Kennesaw State’s 71-69 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Owls are 7-6 in home games. Kennesaw State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-13 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Asia Barclay averaging 5.4.

Kennesaw State scores 62.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 60.3 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Kennesaw State has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

The Owls and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 15.9 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Barclay is averaging 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

