Jacksonville State squares off against Florida International in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (10-22, 4-15 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-11, 12-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -8.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and Florida International play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are 12-6 against CUSA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 2.5.

The Panthers are 4-15 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks eighth in the CUSA with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 5.2.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Jacksonville State won 84-79 in the last matchup on March 1. Jao Ituka led Jacksonville State with 29 points, and Jonathan Aybar led Florida International with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Ituka is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brewer is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Vianney Salatchoum is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

