Jacksonville plays Eastern Kentucky in ASUN Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13, 12-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-12, 12-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13, 12-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-12, 12-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays in the ASUN Tournament against Eastern Kentucky.

The Dolphins have gone 12-6 against ASUN opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Colonels are 12-6 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 7.3 more points per game (78.2) than Jacksonville gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging nine points. Robert McCray is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.