Jacksonville Dolphins and Bellarmine Knights square off in ASUN Tournament

Bellarmine Knights (17-14, 8-10 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 8-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Bellarmine in the ASUN Tournament.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 8-10, and their record is 6-6 against non-conference opponents. Jacksonville is 8-14 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 8-10 against ASUN teams. Bellarmine leads the ASUN scoring 74.9 points per game while shooting 39.1%.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 74.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.7 Jacksonville gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah Craig is averaging 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Edyn Battle is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is averaging 14.8 points for the Knights. Hope Sivori is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

