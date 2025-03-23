Jacksonville and Cleveland State play in CBI Tournament matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (21-12, 15-7 Horizon League) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (19-13, 13-7 ASUN) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Cleveland State Vikings (21-12, 15-7 Horizon League) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (19-13, 13-7 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Cleveland State play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Dolphins are 13-7 against ASUN opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 15-7 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 2.9.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Kendall Munson is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games.

Tevin Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

