Jackson State visits UAPB following Massenat’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (14-13, 12-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-23, 1-15 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on UAPB after Leianya Massenat scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 63-60 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-7 in home games. UAPB has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 12-4 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State allows 64.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

UAPB scores 52.9 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 64.3 Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Stephanie Okowi is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Massenat is averaging 10 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

