Jackson State visits UAPB following Bradley’s 26-point game

Jackson State Tigers (12-17, 12-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-23, 3-13 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Jackson State after Doctor Bradley scored 26 points in UAPB’s 83-58 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-6 in home games. UAPB allows 84.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 12-4 in SWAC play. Jackson State allows 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

UAPB is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 71.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 84.9 UAPB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Sawyer is averaging 9.2 points for the Golden Lions. Bradley is averaging 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Romelle Mansel is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

