Jackson State visits UAPB after Bradley’s 26-point game

Jackson State Tigers (12-17, 12-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-23, 3-13 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Jackson State after Doctor Bradley scored 26 points in UAPB’s 83-58 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions are 4-6 on their home court. UAPB has a 0-8 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 12-4 in conference matchups. Jackson State is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

UAPB averages 72.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 76.5 Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Bradley is averaging 19.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and three steals over the past 10 games.

Keiveon Hunt is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Shannon Grant is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.