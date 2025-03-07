Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State following Ruffin’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (13-17, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 1-16 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30…

Jackson State Tigers (13-17, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 1-16 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 76-69 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 2-8 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-24 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-4 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Keiveon Hunt averaging 2.7.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Antonio Sisk is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11 points. Shannon Grant is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 23.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.