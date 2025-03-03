Jackson State Tigers face the Prairie View A&M Panthers on 3-game win streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-24, 4-12 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-17, 11-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-24, 4-12 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-17, 11-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Prairie View A&M.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Shannon Grant averaging 5.3.

The Panthers are 4-12 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

Jackson State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braelon Bush averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Tanahj Pettway is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

