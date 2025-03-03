Jacari Lane scores 31 as North Alabama downs Austin Peay 90-64 in ASUN quarterfinals

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 31 to lead No. 2 seed North…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 31 to lead No. 2 seed North Alabama over seventh-seeded Austin Peay 90-64 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

The Lions will host No. 4 seed Jacksonville in the semifinals on Thursday. Top-seeded Lipscomb hosts No. 6 seed Queens University in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Lane shot 9 for 13 (7 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (23-9). Donte Bacchus totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Corneilous Williams shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Akili Evans finished with 11 points for the Governors (14-19). Austin Peay also got 11 points and five assists from LJ Thomas. Isaac Haney had eight points.

North Alabama took the lead with 16:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Lane led their team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 48-30 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

