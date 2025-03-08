Live Radio
Ivy League-leader Yale defeats Brown 70-61

The Associated Press

March 8, 2025, 4:32 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 27 points in Yale’s 70-61 win against Brown in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Up next for Yale is the four-team Ivy Madness in which the Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League) will be the top seed. Brown did not qualify.

Poulakidas shot 11 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added four steals. Nick Townsend had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field.

The Bears (14-13, 6-8) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who posted 19 points and five assists. Adrian Uchidiuno added 10 points for Brown. Lyndel Erold also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

