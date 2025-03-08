Ivy League-leader Yale defeats Brown 70-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 27 points in Yale’s 70-61 win against Brown in a regular-season finale on…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 27 points in Yale’s 70-61 win against Brown in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Up next for Yale is the four-team Ivy Madness in which the Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League) will be the top seed. Brown did not qualify.

Poulakidas shot 11 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added four steals. Nick Townsend had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field.

The Bears (14-13, 6-8) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who posted 19 points and five assists. Adrian Uchidiuno added 10 points for Brown. Lyndel Erold also had eight points.

