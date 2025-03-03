IU Indianapolis Jaguars play in Horizon Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-21, 6-14 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 8-12 Horizon) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-21, 6-14 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 8-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays in the Horizon Tournament against Oakland.

The Jaguars have gone 8-12 against Horizon teams, with a 1-8 record in non-conference play. IU Indianapolis is fifth in the Horizon scoring 63.6 points while shooting 40.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-14 in Horizon play. Oakland gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.7 points per game.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 59.5 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 71.1 IU Indianapolis allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.1 points for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

