Iowa State faces Princeton in First 4 matchup

Princeton Tigers (21-7, 12-3 Ivy League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-11, 13-7 Big 12)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Princeton in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones have gone 13-7 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks sixth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game. Emily Ryan leads the Cyclones averaging 6.2.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League action is 12-3. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 6.3.

Iowa State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Princeton averages 66.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 66.9 Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cyclones. Audi Crooks is averaging 24.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the past 10 games.

Tall is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

