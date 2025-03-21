Iowa State Cyclones face Lipscomb Bisons in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Lipscomb Bisons (25-9, 17-4 ASUN) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (24-9, 15-8 Big 12) Milwaukee; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (25-9, 17-4 ASUN) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (24-9, 15-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State and Lipscomb square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 15-8, and their record is 9-1 in non-conference play. Iowa State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bisons are 17-4 against ASUN teams. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Joe Anderson averaging 3.9.

Iowa State makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Lipscomb averages 11.2 more points per game (79.3) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 57.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bisons. Anderson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bisons: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.