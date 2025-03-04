Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers meet in Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Iowa is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Badgers are 4-14 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Affolter is averaging 8.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Lucy Olsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Serah Williams is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

