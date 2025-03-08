Iona visits Sacred Heart after Pryor’s 24-point outing

Iona Gaels (10-19, 8-11 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-20, 4-15 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (10-19, 8-11 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-20, 4-15 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Iona after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 61-50 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Pioneers are 6-7 on their home court. Sacred Heart allows 64.5 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 8-11 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Sacred Heart scores 58.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 62.8 Iona gives up. Iona averages 56.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.5 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 4.1 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zoey Ward is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

