Iona faces Canisius on 3-game home skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-20, 6-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-18, 8-10 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Canisius looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Gaels have gone 7-6 at home. Iona is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 6-11 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 3-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iona is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 55.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 63.2 Iona gives up to opponents.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is shooting 41.1% and averaging 10.2 points for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Mary Copple is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.