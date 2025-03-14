Iona defeats top-seeded Quinnipiac 81-73 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 23 points in Iona’s 81-73 victory over top-seeded Quinnipiac on Friday in…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 23 points in Iona’s 81-73 victory over top-seeded Quinnipiac on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Reaves added six rebounds for the Gaels (17-16). Adam Njie scored 21 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line and added six assists. Yaphet Moundi finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats (20-13) were led by Amarri Monroe, who posted 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Quinnipiac also got 17 points from Jaden Zimmerman. Alexis Reyes had 10 points.

Iona took a 17-6 lead in the first half. Led by 13 first-half points from Reaves, Iona carried a 41-31 lead into the break. Njie’s layup with 7:19 left in the second half gave Iona the lead for good at 61-59.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

