Iona beats Canisius 82-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Njie had 26 points in Iona’s 82-52 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

Njie also contributed three steals for the Gaels (14-16, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Yaphet Moundi added 15 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Comeh Emuobor went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Griffins (3-26, 3-15) were led by Tana Kopa, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Gianni Thompson added 14 points and four blocks for Canisius. Paul McMillan IV also had 12 points.

Iona next plays Saturday against Sacred Heart at home, and Canisius will visit Rider on Thursday.

