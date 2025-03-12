Interim coach Ron Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament

Virginia will not retain interim basketball coach Ron Sanchez, who took over three weeks before the season began following Tony Bennett’s surprising retirement.

Virginia interim head coach Ron Sanchez celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

UVA athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Wednesday, three hours after the Cavaliers’ season ended with a 66-60 loss to Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

“I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program.” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men’s basketball.”

Sanchez went 15-17 this year, earning a first-round bye at the conference tournament. It’s the first time the Cavaliers have finished with a losing record since 2009-10, Bennett’s first season leading the program.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Sanchez, 52, was asked if he expected the chance to meet with Williams to present his case for keeping the position on a full-time basis.

“I’ve had four months to do that,” Sanchez said. “I think that Carla and her advisors gave me the opportunity to interview every day, and my job now is done. My interview is over. Whatever they decide will be what’s best for the University of Virginia, and Ron is going to be very supportive of whatever Carla and her advisors decide. I love this place. I want it to be successful. No matter what happens with their decision, Virginia has my respect, my love, and I will continue to appreciate this place for all that it’s done for me throughout the years.”

Sanchez got to Virginia in 2009 as an assistant for Bennett. In 2018, he left to become the head coach at Charlotte, where he worked five years before returning to UVA to help Bennett navigate NIL and transfer portal issues before last season.

Then, in October, Bennett announced his decision to retire, leaving Virginia little choice but to promote one of his assistants as the interim coach. Sanchez became that choice.

On Wednesday, he said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“I never wanted to be Tony. Not at all. I am who I am,” Sanchez said. “I respect what he’s built. My desire was to do the best that I could with this group. If you ask me, ‘Do I feel like I did that?’ The answer is absolutely yes.”

Junior guard Isaac McKneely praised Sanchez’s steadiness throughout the season, drawing tears from his coach who was seated next to him while he spoke.

“He showed up every day, gave it his all,” McKneely said. “He watched tons of game film, came prepared to practice. He was energetic in practice. He did a great job even through the losses, keeping us together after the games.”

