Indiana State hosts Davis and Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-17, 8-11 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-17, 7-12 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Indiana State after Kennard Davis scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 88-79 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 7-6 at home. Indiana State is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis are 8-11 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

