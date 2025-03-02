Indiana State beats Southern Illinois 95-77

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 20 points as Indiana State beat Southern Illinois 95-77 on Sunday. Teel…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 20 points as Indiana State beat Southern Illinois 95-77 on Sunday.

Teel had six assists for the Sycamores (14-17, 8-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Aaron Gray scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Camp Wagner had 18 points and finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Salukis (13-18, 8-12) were led by Kennard Davis, who recorded 19 points. Drew Steffe added 12 points for Southern Illinois. Davion Sykes finished with 12 points and two steals.

Indiana State took the lead with 19:07 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jaden Daughtry led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 52-31 at the break. Indiana State was outscored by Southern Illinois in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Teel led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Sycamores and Salukis finished in a three-way for eighth place.

Arch Madness begins on Thursday.

