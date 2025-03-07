Indiana hosts Thornton and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Indiana after Bruce Thornton scored 29 points in Ohio State’s 116-114 overtime win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 13-4 on their home court. Indiana is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 9-10 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 7.9.

Indiana’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Goode averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

John Mobley Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Thornton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.