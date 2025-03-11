Incarnate Word plays Northwestern State in Southland Tournament

Northwestern State Demons (16-14, 13-8 Southland) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-12, 12-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Northwestern State Demons (16-14, 13-8 Southland) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-12, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Northwestern State square off in the Southland Tournament.

The Cardinals are 12-8 against Southland opponents and 5-4 in non-conference play. Incarnate Word averages 62.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Demons are 13-8 against Southland teams. Northwestern State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Incarnate Word scores 62.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 59.4 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 63.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 59.3 Incarnate Word allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cardinals won 71-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Jorja Elliott led the Cardinals with 13 points, and Mya Blake led the Demons with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raimi McCrary is averaging 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Elliott is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

