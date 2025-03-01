Illinois takes on No. 15 Michigan following Ivisic’s 22-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3:45 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois takes on No. 15 Michigan after Tomislav Ivisic scored 22 points in Illinois’ 81-61 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines are 13-1 in home games. Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 10-8 in Big Ten play. Illinois averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Michigan averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

