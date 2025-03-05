Illinois State takes on Missouri State after Knudsen’s 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (19-10, 13-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (22-7, 14-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (19-10, 13-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (22-7, 14-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Missouri State after Elyce Knudsen scored 24 points in Illinois State’s 90-68 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears have gone 12-0 in home games. Missouri State is fourth in the MVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 4.1.

The Redbirds are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 7.4.

Missouri State scores 73.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 67.3 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Shannon Dowell is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Knudsen is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

