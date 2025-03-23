Illinois State squares off against Presbyterian in CBI Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 7-10 Big South) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (19-14, 11-11 MVC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 7-10 Big South) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (19-14, 11-11 MVC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Presbyterian square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redbirds are 11-11 against MVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Illinois State has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose are 7-10 in Big South play. Presbyterian is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Presbyterian has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Kobe Stewart is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 15.7 points, five assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

