Illinois State secures 62-53 win against Evansville

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks’ 13 points helped Illinois State defeat Evansville 62-53 on Sunday. Banks added six rebounds…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks’ 13 points helped Illinois State defeat Evansville 62-53 on Sunday.

Banks added six rebounds and five steals for the Redbirds (18-13, 10-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Malachi Poindexter shot 2 of 4 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Johnny Kinziger shot 2 for 11 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Purple Aces (11-20, 8-12) were led in scoring by Tanner Cuff, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Connor Turnbull added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Evansville. Gabriel Pozzato finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

A three-point lead turned into an 18-point advantage for Illinois State in the first half thanks to a 15-0 scoring run. Poindexter scored nine points before the break as his team held a 34-23 halftime advantage. Illinois State took the lead for good with 7:58 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Jordan Davis to make it a 48-45 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.