Illinois State Redbirds take on the Missouri State Bears in MVC Tournament

Missouri State Bears (9-22, 2-18 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (18-13, 10-10 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Missouri State play in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 10-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Bears are 2-18 in MVC play. Missouri State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Illinois State is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 68.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.4 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

