Illinois State Redbirds square off against the Southern Illinois Salukis in MVC Tournament

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-25, 2-18 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 14-6 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-25, 2-18 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 14-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Southern Illinois square off in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 14-6, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Illinois State is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Salukis are 2-18 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is 1-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois’ 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Illinois State has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Illinois State won the last meeting 99-86 on March 8. Elyce Knudsen scored 28 to help lead Illinois State to the win, and Kayla Cooper scored 23 points for Southern Illinois.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Knudsen is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.9 points. Gift Uchenna is averaging 12.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.