Illinois State, Presbyterian play in CBI Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 7-10 Big South) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (19-14, 11-11 MVC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 7-10 Big South) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (19-14, 11-11 MVC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Presbyterian square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redbirds have gone 11-11 against MVC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Illinois State averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 7-10 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 9-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Illinois State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Presbyterian averages 74.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.9 Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Kobe Stewart is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 15.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.