Illinois State hosts Jackson and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 8-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (18-10, 12-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Illinois State after Nevaeh Jackson scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 66-64 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds have gone 10-3 in home games. Illinois State scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Beacons are 8-9 in conference play. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Illinois State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 63.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 67.3 Illinois State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Leah Earnest is averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

