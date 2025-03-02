Illinois State hosts Comer and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (11-19, 8-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-13, 9-10 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-19, 8-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-13, 9-10 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Illinois State after Tayshawn Comer scored 20 points in Evansville’s 65-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds are 11-4 in home games. Illinois State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 8-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville allows 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Illinois State scores 76.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 70.9 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Comer is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Purple Aces. Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

