Illinois State and Western Illinois play in NIT

Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-16, 10-13 OVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (21-12, 15-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Western Illinois in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC games is 15-7, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Illinois State is third in the MVC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 10-13 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Nicastro averaging 2.2.

Illinois State scores 74.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 68.2 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 71.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 67.7 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

