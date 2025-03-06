Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off in Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Nebraska.

The Fighting Illini’s record in Big Ten games is 11-7, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Illinois scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Nebraska averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Illinois is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska scores 14.9 more points per game (76.2) than Illinois gives up to opponents (61.3).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Logan Nissley averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Alexis Markowski is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.