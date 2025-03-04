Live Radio
Ilic, Speed lead Loyola Maryland over Lehigh 77-73 in Patriot League Tournament

The Associated Press

March 4, 2025, 10:40 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Milos Ilic led No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland with 17 points and Braeden Speed sealed the victory with a layup with 32 seconds remaining as the Greyhounds defeated No. 9 seed Lehigh 77-73 on Tuesday in the Patriot League Tournament.

Loyola Maryland will play No. 1 seed Bucknell in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Ilic added nine rebounds for the Greyhounds (12-18). Jacob Theodosiou scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line. Tyson Commander shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Mountain Hawks (11-19) were led by Nasir Whitlock, who recorded 16 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 12 points and six assists for Lehigh. Edouard Benoit also had 10 points.

Loyola (MD) went into the half leading Lehigh 43-38. Commander scored 11 points in the half. Ilic scored a team-high 13 points for Loyola (MD) in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

