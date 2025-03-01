Idaho visits Weber State, looks to end road losing streak

Idaho Vandals (17-10, 9-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-14, 9-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (17-10, 9-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-14, 9-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Vandals face Weber State.

The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Weber State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.7.

The Vandals are 9-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is second in the Big Sky with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jennifer Aadland averaging 7.7.

Weber State makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Idaho averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Vandals match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendra Parra is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Hope Hassmann is averaging 12 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Olivia Nelson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

