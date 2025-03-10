Idaho State Bengals and Montana State Bobcats meet in Big Sky Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (15-14, 10-8 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (15-14, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Montana State.

The Bengals have gone 10-8 against Big Sky teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Idaho State is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 9-9 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 71.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 69.6 Idaho State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.