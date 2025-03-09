Idaho plays Montana in Big Sky Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (12-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (18-11, 10-8 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Montana Grizzlies (12-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (18-11, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Montana.

The Vandals have gone 10-8 against Big Sky opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Idaho has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies’ record in Big Sky play is 8-10. Montana is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho scores 66.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.